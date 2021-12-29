Bradley-Bourbonnais survives competitive clash with Mahomet-Seymour 48-47

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Bradley-Bourbonnais nabbed it to nudge past Mahomet-Seymour 48-47 on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The start wasn't the problem for the Bulldogs, who began with a 16-9 edge over the Boilermakers through the end of the first quarter.

Mahomet-Seymour took a 31-21 lead over Bradley-Bourbonnais heading to halftime locker room.

The Bulldogs moved ahead by earning a 37-36 advantage over the Boilermakers at the end of the third quarter.

Bradley-Bourbonnais hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 12-10 advantage in the frame.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.