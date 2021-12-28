Bradley-Bourbonnais severs Normal University's hopes 60-44

Playing with a winning hand, Bradley-Bourbonnais trumped Normal University 60-44 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.
The Boilermakers moved in front of the Pioneers 17-12 to begin the second quarter.
Bradley-Bourbonnais opened a modest 28-19 gap over Normal University at the intermission.
The third quarter gave Bradley-Bourbonnais a 53-32 lead over Normal University.
