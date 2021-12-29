Bradley-Bourbonnais nips Springfield in scare 58-55

Bradley-Bourbonnais poked just enough holes in Springfield's defense to garner a taut 58-55 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.

Tough to find an edge early, the Boilermakers and the Senators fashioned a 11-11 stalemate through the first quarter.

Bradley-Bourbonnais fought to a 23-20 halftime margin at Springfield's expense.

The Boilermakers enjoyed a small margin over the Senators with a 43-29 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Senators turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but the Boilermakers put the game on ice.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.