Bradley-Bourbonnais hustles by Canton in victory 58-41

Saddled up and ready to go, Bradley-Bourbonnais spurred past Canton 58-41 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Bradley-Bourbonnais jumped in front of Canton 18-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Boilermakers' shooting took charge to a 33-7 lead over the Little Giants at halftime.

The Boilermakers' dominance showed as they carried a 49-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

