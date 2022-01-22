Bradley-Bourbonnais hustles by Canton in victory 58-41

Saddled up and ready to go, Bradley-Bourbonnais spurred past Canton 58-41 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Recently on January 14 , Canton squared up on Dunlap in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Bradley-Bourbonnais jumped in front of Canton 18-5 to begin the second quarter.
The Boilermakers' shooting took charge to a 33-7 lead over the Little Giants at halftime.
The Boilermakers' dominance showed as they carried a 49-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.