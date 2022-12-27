Bradley-Bourbonnais barely beats Normal 48-44

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Bradley-Bourbonnais defeated Normal 48-44 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 27.

Bradley-Bourbonnais moved in front of Normal 23-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Ironmen rallied in the second quarter by making it 23-14.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Bradley-Bourbonnais and Normal locked in a 38-38 stalemate.

The Boilermakers' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 10-6 points differential.

