Bolingbrook ends the party for Chicago St. Ignatius 68-58

Bolingbrook stretched out and finally snapped Chicago St. Ignatius to earn a 68-58 victory at Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep on December 30 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Chicago St. Ignatius and Bolingbrook squared off with January 8, 2022 at Bolingbrook High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 26, Chicago St. Ignatius squared off with Minooka in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

