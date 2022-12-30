Bolingbrook ends the party for Chicago St. Ignatius 68-58

Bolingbrook stretched out and finally snapped Chicago St. Ignatius to earn a 68-58 victory at Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep on December 30 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

