Blue Island Eisenhower smashes through Chicago Phoenix 76-40

Chicago Phoenix had no answers as Blue Island Eisenhower compiled a 76-40 victory on January 19 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Blue Island Eisenhower and Chicago Phoenix squared off with January 20, 2022 at Blue Island Eisenhower High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Chicago Phoenix faced off against Chicago Manley Career. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.