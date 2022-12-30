 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blue Island Eisenhower overpowers Chicago South Shore in thorough fashion 69-26

Blue Island Eisenhower handled Chicago South Shore 69-26 in an impressive showing during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on December 21, Chicago South Shore faced off against Chicago Perspectives Math & Science and Blue Island Eisenhower took on Chicago Amundsen on December 21 at Chicago Amundsen High School. For a full recap, click here.

