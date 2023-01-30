Blue Island Eisenhower engineers impressive victory over Chicago Legal Prep 86-54

Blue Island Eisenhower left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Chicago Legal Prep 86-54 in Illinois boys basketball on January 30.

In recent action on January 19, Blue Island Eisenhower faced off against Chicago Phoenix . For results, click here. Chicago Legal Prep took on Chicago Austin on January 20 at Chicago Legal Prep Charter Academy. Click here for a recap.

