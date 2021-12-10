Blowout: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin puts together statement win over Springfield Southeast 67-36

 Skip to main content
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 67-36 explosion on Springfield Southeast in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 10.

In recent action on December 4, Springfield Southeast faced off against Springfield and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Springfield Lanphier on December 4 at Springfield Lanphier High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Cyclones darted in front of the Spartans 14-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Cyclones fought to a 29-14 halftime margin at the Spartans' expense.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin enjoyed a modest margin over Springfield Southeast with a 44-32 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

