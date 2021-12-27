Blowout: Springfield Lanphier puts together statement win over Chicago Comer College Prep 66-33

Springfield Lanphier controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 66-33 victory over Chicago Comer College Prep in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 27.
The Lions made the first move by forging a 21-8 margin over the Catamounts after the first quarter.
Springfield Lanphier's offense stormed to a 39-17 lead over Chicago Comer College Prep at halftime.
The Lions' force showed as they carried a 58-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
Springfield Lanphier made sure there were no late heroics, shadowing Chicago Comer College Prep's offensive output in the fourth period 8-8.
In recent action on December 17, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Jacksonville and Chicago Comer College Prep took on Chicago Mt Carmel on December 21 at Chicago Mount Carmel High School. For more, click here.
