Blowout: Springfield Lanphier puts together statement win over Chicago Comer College Prep 66-33

Springfield Lanphier controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 66-33 victory over Chicago Comer College Prep in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 27.

The Lions made the first move by forging a 21-8 margin over the Catamounts after the first quarter.

Springfield Lanphier's offense stormed to a 39-17 lead over Chicago Comer College Prep at halftime.

The Lions' force showed as they carried a 58-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

Springfield Lanphier made sure there were no late heroics, shadowing Chicago Comer College Prep's offensive output in the fourth period 8-8.

