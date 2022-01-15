Blowout: Pana puts together statement win over Litchfield 70-50

Pana painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Litchfield's defense for a 70-50 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Pana opened with a 16-12 advantage over Litchfield through the first quarter.
The Panthers' shooting moved to a 35-27 lead over the Purple Panthers at the intermission.
The Panthers' leg-up showed as they carried a 50-37 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on January 7 , Pana squared up on Piasa Southwestern in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.