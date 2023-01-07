Blowout: Mt. Zion delivers statement win over Bloomington 70-49

Mt. Zion's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Bloomington 70-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 29, Mt Zion faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Bloomington took on Peoria Manual on December 29 at Bloomington High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.