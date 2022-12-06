Blowout: Mt. Pulaski delivers statement win over Clinton 61-35

Mt. Pulaski offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Clinton during this 61-35 victory on December 6 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Mt. Pulaski drew first blood by forging a 17-13 margin over Clinton after the first quarter.
The Hilltoppers opened an immense 42-25 gap over the Maroons at the half.
Mt. Pulaski pulled to a 61-31 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Maroons rallied with a 4-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Hilltoppers prevailed.
Last season, Mt Pulaski and Clinton faced off on January 25, 2022 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School. For a full recap, click here.
