Blowout: Mt. Pulaski delivers statement win over Clinton 61-35

Mt. Pulaski offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Clinton during this 61-35 victory on December 6 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Mt. Pulaski drew first blood by forging a 17-13 margin over Clinton after the first quarter.

The Hilltoppers opened an immense 42-25 gap over the Maroons at the half.

Mt. Pulaski pulled to a 61-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Maroons rallied with a 4-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Hilltoppers prevailed.

Last season, Mt Pulaski and Clinton faced off on January 25, 2022 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

