Blowout: Monticello puts together statement win over Paxton-Buckley-Loda 53-30

Monticello dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 53-30 victory over Paxton-Buckley-Loda in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Monticello's offense stormed to a 27-5 lead over Paxton-Buckley-Loda at halftime.
In recent action on February 15, Monticello faced off against Tolono Unity and Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Clifton Central on February 19 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. For a full recap, click here.
