Blowout: Monticello puts together statement win over Clinton 62-24

Monticello swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Clinton 62-24 in Illinois boys basketball on December 27.
In recent action on December 18, Monticello faced off against Greenville and Clinton took on Farmer City Blue Ridge on December 22 at Clinton High School. For a full recap, click here.
Monticello opened with a 22-13 advantage over Clinton through the first quarter.
