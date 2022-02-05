Blowout: Metamora puts together statement win over Dunlap 61-27

Metamora's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Dunlap during a 61-27 blowout in Illinois boys basketball on February 5.

Metamora jumped in front of Dunlap 11-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Redbirds registered a 32-13 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

The Redbirds pulled ahead in front of the Eagles 58-18 to begin the fourth quarter.

