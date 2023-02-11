Lisle dominated from start to finish in an imposing 69-35 win over Kirkland Hiawatha in Illinois boys basketball action on February 11.

In recent action on February 3, Lisle faced off against Peotone. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.