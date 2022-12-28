Blowout: Kankakee delivers statement win over Chicago Von Steuben 71-41

Kankakee recorded a big victory over Chicago Von Steuben 71-41 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.
Last season, Kankakee and Chicago Von Steuben squared off with February 5, 2022 at Kankakee High School last season. Click here for a recap
