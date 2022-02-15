Blowout: El Paso-Gridley puts together statement win over Deer Creek-Mackinaw 49-28

El Paso-Gridley showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Deer Creek-Mackinaw 49-28 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 15.
In recent action on February 8, Deer Creek-Mackinaw faced off against Colfax Ridgeview and El Paso-Gridley took on Tremont on February 4 at Tremont High School. For more, click here.
