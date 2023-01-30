Blowout: East Moline United Township delivers statement win over Dunlap 81-54

Wins don't come more convincing than the way East Moline United Township put away Dunlap 81-54 in Illinois boys basketball on January 30.

Last season, Dunlap and East Moline United Township faced off on February 1, 2022 at East Moline United Township High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Dunlap faced off against Bartonville Limestone. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.