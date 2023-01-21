Blowout: Danville delivers statement win over Biggsville West Central 54-32

Danville's river of points eventually washed away Biggsville West Central in a 54-32 cavalcade at Biggsville West Central High on January 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 14, Danville faced off against Georgetown La Salette. For results, click here.
