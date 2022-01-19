Blowout: Chicago Whitney Young puts together statement win over Chicago Schurz 68-35

Chicago Whitney Young left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Chicago Schurz 68-35 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 13, Chicago Whitney Young faced off against Central (New Madrid County) and Chicago Schurz took on Chicago Orr on January 12 at Chicago Orr Academy High School. For more, click here.
