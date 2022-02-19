Blowout: Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville puts together statement win over Chicago Hector Garcia Charter 114-13

Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville earned a convincing 114-13 win over Chicago Hector Garcia Charter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on February 7 , Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville squared up on Chicago Solorio in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
