Blowout: Chicago Simeon puts together statement win over Chicago Hyde Park 71-51

Chicago Simeon's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Chicago Hyde Park 71-51 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on March 4.

The Wolverines' offense pulled ahead to a 34-19 lead over the Thunderbirds at the intermission.

