Blowout: Chicago Simeon puts together statement win over Chicago Hyde Park 71-51

Chicago Simeon's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Chicago Hyde Park 71-51 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on March 4.
The Wolverines' offense pulled ahead to a 34-19 lead over the Thunderbirds at the intermission.
In recent action on February 25, Chicago Simeon faced off against Burbank St Laurence and Chicago Hyde Park took on Chicago Solorio on February 25 at Chicago Hyde Park Academy. For a full recap, click here.
