Blowout: Chicago Carver delivers statement win over Chicago Gage Park 82-25

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Chicago Carver did exactly that with an 82-25 win against Chicago Gage Park at Chicago Gage Park High on February 1 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 19, Chicago Gage Park faced off against Champaign Academy . Click here for a recap. Chicago Carver took on Chicago Air Force on January 24 at Chicago Air Force Academy High School. For a full recap, click here.

