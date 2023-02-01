Blowout: Chicago Carver delivers statement win over Chicago Gage Park 82-25

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Chicago Carver did exactly that with an 82-25 win against Chicago Gage Park at Chicago Gage Park High on February 1 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 19, Chicago Gage Park faced off against Champaign Academy . Click here for a recap. Chicago Carver took on Chicago Air Force on January 24 at Chicago Air Force Academy High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

