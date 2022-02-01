 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blowout: Chicago Butler College Prep puts together statement win over Chicago Bulls College Prep 70-50

Chicago Butler College Prep's river of points eventually washed away Chicago Bulls College Prep in a 70-50 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 25, Chicago Bulls College Prep faced off against Chicago Noble and Chicago Butler College Prep took on Chicago Hansberry Prep on January 27 at Chicago Hansberry Prep. For a full recap, click here.

