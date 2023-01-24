Blowout: Bloomington Cornerstone Christian delivers statement win over Forsyth Decatur Christian 56-11

Bloomington Cornerstone Christian played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Forsyth Decatur Christian during a 56-11 beating in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Bloomington Cornerstone Christian and Forsyth Decatur Christian squared off with January 25, 2022 at Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy last season.
