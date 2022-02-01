Blowout: Bethany Okaw Valley puts together statement win over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 55-29

Yes, Bethany Okaw Valley looked superb in beating Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond, but no autographs please after its 55-29 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 21, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond faced off against Broadlands Heritage and Bethany Okaw Valley took on Decatur Lutheran on January 25 at Decatur Lutheran. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
