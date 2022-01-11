Bloomington tops Danville 62-48

Bloomington handed Danville a tough 62-48 loss during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 4, Bloomington faced off against Washington and Bloomington took on Danville on December 29 at Danville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Vikings started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over the Purple Raiders at the end of the first quarter.
The Purple Raiders' offense moved to a 28-26 lead over the Vikings at halftime.
