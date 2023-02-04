BLOOMINGTON — Robert Frank Arena was getting louder and louder as Bloomington threatened to end Peoria Manual's hopes for a Big 12 Conference title Friday night.

The Raiders closed the gap to 65-63 after John Shuey sank two free throws with 2:58 left.

For Shuey, Adam Beasley and BHS' other six seniors, this had the chance for a Senior Night to be remembered forever and take away some of the pain from a frustrating season.

"We were right there," said BHS head coach Spencer Johnson, "then the wheels fell off."

Manual's Gerron Trapps drove down the lane for a layup to give the Rams a four-point lead with 2:11 left. BHS couldn't recover as Manual held on for a 75-66 victory that keeps the Rams a half-game behind Big 12 leader Normal West.

In the end, the Raiders couldn't overcome 21 turnovers in dropping to 5-19 overall and 3-6 in the Big 12.

"I told them I commend them for their effort," said Johnson. "Everyone that stepped on that court played as hard as they possibly could. But that's just half of winning the game. You have to execute down the stretch and pay attention to details, especially the personnel."

Shuey scores 22

Shuey led the Raiders with 22 points. Junior forward Niko Newsome, who came off the bench to give some of his senior teammates a chance to start, added 21 points while Beasley scored 18.

Another BHS senior, Addison Worthman, pulled down 11 rebounds while going against Manual's 6-foot-7, 330-pound Louis Bailey, who had nine points and five boards.

The Rams (17-8, 7-2) received 24 points from 6-6 sophomore Dietrich Richardson. Guards Gerron Trapps and Devnote Burse also hurt the Raiders with 17 and 16 points, respectively.

"No. 1 (Burse) and No. 2 (Trapps) played a really good game from the perimeter and getting to the paint," said Johnson. "They both shot the ball well and penetrated really well. They set up big No. 50 (Bailey) for some easy layups."

Good start

BHS handled Manual's full-court pressure early. The Raiders didn't commit a turnover in the first quarter and grabbed an 18-13 lead on Beasley's 3-pointer with 34 seconds left.

Richardson's rebound basket at the buzzer got Manual within 18-15. The Rams started converting turnovers into layups at the other end to gain a 28-23 lead before BHS went on a 10-0 run, capped by Newsome's 3-pointer, to go ahead 33-28 with 1:21 left in the first half.

Burse and Trapps hit 3-pointers in the last minute to give the Rams a 34-33 halftime lead.

Closing the gap

BHS committed eight turnovers in the second quarter and seven in the third quarter as Manual took a 56-49 lead into the final eight minutes.

The Raiders used a 9-0 run to get within 60-59 with 4:38 left. However, BHS could never regain the lead.

"Manual is known for getting up in you and pressuring you, really throughout the entirety of the game," said Johnson. "I think it wore us down the last four-five minutes of the fourth quarter."

Tough road ahead

BHS already has played a challenging schedule and it won't get any easier the rest of the way.

The Raiders were slated to face Class 4A No. 2-ranked Moline in Normal West's Midwest Crossroads Shootout on Saturday. BHS closes the regular season Feb. 14 at West before getting ready for the Class 3A regional the following week.

"It feels we haven't had any gimmes or easy games," said Johnson. "But that's what you want if you want to be a true competitor and you want to see what you're made of and see what you've got. You've got to play against the best."

