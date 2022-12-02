Bloomington proves to be too much for Champaign Centennial 75-56

Bloomington notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Champaign Centennial 75-56 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Bloomington and Champaign Centennial squared off with January 14, 2022 at Bloomington High School last season. For more, click here.
