Bloomington pockets narrow victory over Washington 65-57

Yes, Bloomington looked relaxed while edging Washington, but no autographs please after its 65-57 victory on January 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Bloomington and Washington settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.
The Purple Raiders' shooting darted in front for a 28-26 lead over the Panthers at halftime.
Bloomington jumped to a 49-40 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Panthers managed a 17-16 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.
