Bloomington Cornerstone Christian tacks win on Champaign Judah Christian 76-38

Bloomington Cornerstone Christian showed no mercy to Champaign Judah Christian, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 76-38 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 20, Bloomington Cornerstone Christian faced off against Greenview and Champaign Judah Christian took on Arthur Christian on January 17 at Champaign Judah Christian High School. For more, click here.
