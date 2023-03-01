Bloomington Cornerstone Christian had its hands full but finally brushed off Catlin Salt Fork 51-38 on March 1 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Feb. 24, Bloomington Cornerstone Christian faced off against St. Anne . For results, click here. Catlin Salt Fork took on Champaign St. Thomas More on Feb. 24 at Catlin Salt Fork High School. Click here for a recap.

