Bloomington Cornerstone Christian rides to cruise-control win over Urbana University Laboratory 87-43

Urbana University Laboratory got no credit and no consideration from Bloomington Cornerstone Christian, which slammed the door 87-43 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Bloomington Cornerstone Christian and Urbana University Laboratory played in a 88-67 game on January 18, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Urbana University Laboratory faced off against Georgetown La Salette and Bloomington Cornerstone Christian took on Lexington on January 7 at Lexington High School. For results, click here.
