Bloomington Cornerstone Christian turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 60-50 win over Varna Midland in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The last time Bloomington Cornerstone Christian and Varna Midland played in a 65-58 game on February 7, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 31, Bloomington Cornerstone Christian faced off against DeLand-Weldon . For more, click here. Varna Midland took on Minonk Fieldcrest on February 1 at Varna Midland High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.