Bloomington Cornerstone Christian outlasts Colfax Ridgeview 68-54

  • 0

Bloomington Cornerstone Christian trucked Colfax Ridgeview on the road to a 68-54 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 3.

The last time Bloomington Cornerstone Christian and Colfax Ridgeview played in a 52-41 game on January 4, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 28, Colfax Ridgeview faced off against Neoga and Bloomington Cornerstone Christian took on Moweaqua Central A&M on December 20 at Moweaqua Central A&M High School. For a full recap, click here.

