 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Bloomington Cornerstone Christian mows down DeLand-Weldon 62-15

  • 0

Bloomington Cornerstone Christian built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 62-15 win over DeLand-Weldon on January 31 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Bloomington Cornerstone Christian and DeLand-Weldon squared off with February 1, 2022 at DeLand-Weldon High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 24, Bloomington Cornerstone Christian faced off against Forsyth Decatur Christian . For more, click here. DeLand-Weldon took on Urbana University on January 20 at DeLand-Weldon High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News