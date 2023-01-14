Bloomington Cornerstone Christian makes Cullom Tri-Point walk the plank 74-20

Bloomington Cornerstone Christian's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Cullom Tri-Point 74-20 on January 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Recently on January 7, Bloomington Cornerstone Christian squared off with Lexington in a basketball game. For results, click here.
