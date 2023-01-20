Bloomington Cornerstone Christian drums Greenview with resounding beat 72-21

Bloomington Cornerstone Christian played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Greenview during a 72-21 beating on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 14, Bloomington Cornerstone Christian faced off against Cullom Tri-Point and Greenview took on Mt Pulaski on January 14 at Greenview High School. For more, click here.
