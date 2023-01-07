 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington Cornerstone Christian clips Lexington in tight tilt 57-53

Bloomington Cornerstone Christian walked the high-wire before edging Lexington 57-53 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 7.

Bloomington Cornerstone Christian opened with a 13-9 advantage over Lexington through the first quarter.

The Cyclones' offense darted in front for a 30-25 lead over the Minute Men at halftime.

Bloomington Cornerstone Christian and Lexington each scored in the third quarter.

The Minute Men closed the lead with a 14-13 margin in the fourth quarter.

The last time Lexington and Bloomington Cornerstone Christian played in a 53-48 game on February 23, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 29, Lexington squared off with Wilmington in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

