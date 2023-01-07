Bloomington Cornerstone Christian clips Lexington in tight tilt 57-53

Bloomington Cornerstone Christian walked the high-wire before edging Lexington 57-53 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 7.

Bloomington Cornerstone Christian opened with a 13-9 advantage over Lexington through the first quarter.

The Cyclones' offense darted in front for a 30-25 lead over the Minute Men at halftime.

Bloomington Cornerstone Christian and Lexington each scored in the third quarter.

The Minute Men closed the lead with a 14-13 margin in the fourth quarter.

