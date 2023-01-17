Bloomington Central Catholic manhandles Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 74-43

Bloomington Central Catholic left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 74-43 at Bloomington Central Catholic High on January 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Bloomington Central Catholic and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off on January 18, 2022 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against Pontiac and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central took on Farmington on January 7 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School. For results, click here.
