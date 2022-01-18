Bloomington Central Catholic gallops past Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 63-50

Bloomington Central Catholic dumped Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 63-50 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 18.
The Grey Ghosts showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 1-0 advantage over the Saints as the first quarter ended.
Recently on January 11 , Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central squared up on East Peoria in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.