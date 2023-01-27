Bloomington Central Catholic exhales after close call with Champaign St. Thomas More 64-55

A tight-knit tilt turned in Bloomington Central Catholic's direction just enough to squeeze past Champaign St. Thomas More 64-55 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 27.
In recent action on January 17, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Champaign St. Thomas More took on Normal Calvary on January 19 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School. Click here for a recap.
