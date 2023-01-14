Bloomington Central Catholic engineers impressive victory over Farmington 91-56

Bloomington Central Catholic built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 91-56 win over Farmington during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The last time Bloomington Central Catholic and Farmington played in a 51-48 game on January 15, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against Pontiac and Farmington took on Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on January 7 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School. For results, click here.
