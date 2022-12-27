Bloomington Central Catholic ends the party for Winnebago 58-40

Bloomington Central Catholic called "game" in the waning moments of a 58-40 defeat of Winnebago during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Bloomington Central Catholic opened with an 18-4 advantage over Winnebago through the first quarter.

The Indians showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 28-22.

Bloomington Central Catholic jumped to a 40-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Saints held on with an 18-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.