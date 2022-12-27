Bloomington Central Catholic ends the party for Winnebago 58-40

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington Central Catholic called "game" in the waning moments of a 58-40 defeat of Winnebago during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Bloomington Central Catholic opened with an 18-4 advantage over Winnebago through the first quarter.

The Indians showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 28-22.

Bloomington Central Catholic jumped to a 40-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Saints held on with an 18-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Bloomington Central Catholic and Winnebago played in a 50-48 game on December 29, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 16, Bloomington Central Catholic squared off with Decatur St Teresa in a basketball game. For more, click here.

