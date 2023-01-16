Bloomington Central Catholic dismantles Champaign Central in convincing manner 72-48

Bloomington Central Catholic unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Champaign Central 72-48 Monday in Illinois boys basketball action on January 16.
In recent action on January 6, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against Pontiac and Champaign Central took on Normal West on January 10 at Champaign Central High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.