Bloomington Central Catholic delivers smashing punch early to dump Tolono Unity 69-48

Bloomington Central Catholic controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 69-48 victory over Tolono Unity in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 18, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Tolono Unity took on Champaign St. Thomas More on January 18 at Tolono Unity High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
