Bloomington Central Catholic comes to play in easy win over Deer Creek-Mackinaw 71-44

Bloomington Central Catholic rolled past Deer Creek-Mackinaw for a comfortable 71-44 victory on January 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 28, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against Kankakee Bishop McNamara and Deer Creek-Mackinaw took on Mason City Illini Central on December 29 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.